President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday in Abuja swore in six new permanent secretaries before the commencement of the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Buhari had in March approved the appointment of the permanent secretaries.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan, on 29 March, announced the president’s approval of the appointment of the six permanent secretaries who were successful in the selection process conducted by her office.

While reading the citation of the new permanent secretaries, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said the event was the culmination of weeks of pre-qualification exercises for directors, conducted by the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

Those sworn in are Mahmud Kambari (Borno), Esuabana Nko-Asanye (Cross River), Adamu Lamuwa (Gombe), Yakubu Kofarmata (Kano), Olufemi Oloruntola (Ogun) and Richard Pheelangwah (Taraba).

(NAN)

