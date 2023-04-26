Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

A Nigerian laptop technician has won praise and admiration after he reportedly fixed a MacBook Pro for a client at a fraction of the cost charged by an official Apple dealer.

The laptop owner, Joe Abah, in a tweet, narrated how he accidentally spilt some liquid on his new MacBook Pro.

According to Mr Abah, who is also the Country Director of Development Alternatives Inc., an international development company, the accident left the touchpad and keypad unresponsive.

When he took it to an Apple dealer, he was asked to pay N320,000 (about $700) to fix the damage.

Undeterred, he decided to seek out alternative options at Banex, a popular computer gadget and electronics hub in Abuja, the Nigerian capital.

Mr Abah said he met a repair technician, Godwin, who, within just 10 minutes, was able to fix the MacBook Pro for “a mere N10,000”, about $22.

According to Mr Abah, he was so impressed by Godwin’s skills and the money he saved that he even decided to give him a generous tip.

“I accidentally spilt some liquid on my new MacBook Pro. Touchpad stopped working and keypad was unresponsive. Took it to an Apple dealer: N320,000 to change both. Took it to Godwin at Shop C19, Emab Plaza. It took him 10 minutes to fix it and cost me N10,000. I dashed him extra,” he wrote on Twitter.

Reactions

The story of the technician has generated a lot of reactions on Twitter, with many people hailing him as an embodiment of the Nigerian spirit of ingenuity and resourcefulness.

Some Twitter users, however, were indifferent about the cheap option Mr Abah opted for, considering that the warranty on the device may have been voided.

“You do know going forward the good doc, your Apple warranty is voided oh , think am oh,” a Twitter user, @Aized10, tweeted.

In his response, Mr Abah said: “Apple warranty ba? When I have an urgent paper to write today?😀.”

He further explained how important the paper was for him to wake up at 5 am on a public holiday.

He noted that he will henceforth patronise Godwin as his new “warranty.”

Another user, @Rapidmax 01, said: “Same thing happened to me. Took my Apple ipad and laptop to a repair shop in the UK and these guys gave me a very high repair bill. I quietly collected my items and gave it to my friend going to Nigeria. Both items were fixed and returned to me at no more than 15k total”.

Another user,@drhammed, narrated how a similar incident happened to him.

“I experienced this last year too. My other Macbook had liquid damage & the touchpad wasn’t working well. Apple wanted to charge over $900, lmao. I took it to Nigeria & repaired it in computer village for about 100,000 naira (~$200). We have a lot of talents in that market😅,” he wrote.

Hardworking Nigerians like the technician need to be appreciated, a user named @jerrybest7 said.

