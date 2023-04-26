Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The Federal University Birnin Kebbi (FUBK) has announced the appointment of 17 new top officials. They include a deputy dean, the university’s public relations officer, directors, deputy directors and acting heads of departments.

This was contained in a statement by the university’s spokesperson, Jamilu Magaji.

Mr Magaji said the appointments were approved by the Vice-Chancellor, Muhammad Umar, a professor, and announced by the Registrar, Abubakar Aliyu.

“The appointments and re-appointments are part of the efforts of the vice-chancellor to realign the university’s workforce for inclusiveness and optimal productivity,” he said.

Appointees

The statement noted that Yusuf Emmanuel of the Department of Social Science Education was appointed the Deputy Dean, Faculty of Education.

The VC also regularised the appointment of Jamilu Magaji as the substantive Public Relations Officer and Head, Information and Public Relations of the University, it added.

Other appointments include Abdulhakim Ibrahim as acting Director, Management Information System, and Armaya’u Saad as the Deputy Director.

“Their appointments take effect from 6th January 2023 and 18th April 2023, respectively,” he said.

Others

Meanwhile, Adamu Aliyu has been reappointed as the acting Director, University Health Services Department, and Modibbo Abubakar as Deputy Director, Academic Planning (with effect from March 25, 2023).

Aminu Zuni was appointed Deputy Director, General Studies, and Abdulkadir Abubakar, Examinations Officer, General Studies (effective November 2, 2022).

Abubakar Hashim of the Department of Computer Science was appointed as the Head of the Software Development Unit.

The newly appointed acting Heads of Department are Mohammed Danlami, (Microbiology), Yusuf Bashir (Biochemistry and Molecular Biology), Badamasi Saidu (Political Science) and Ali Sherrif (Accounting).

Others are Halima Muhammad (Business Administration), Ismail Kaoje (Geography), Aliyu Umar (European Languages) and Auwal Mustapha (Physics with Electronics).

Tenure duration

He said all appointments and re-appointments, which are in recognition of the appointees’ administrative and professional experience, are for two years.

“The Vice-Chancellor charged the new appointees to bring to bear their wealth of experience in the discharge of their duties and responsibilities for the overall development of the institution,” he said.

About FUBK

FUBK is a federal government-owned university established in 2013 alongside those located in Gashua, Yobe State, and Gusau in Zamfara State.

Suleiman Bilbis, a professor, and current vice-chancellor of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, was appointed its pioneer vice-chancellor.

It currently runs five research and teaching faculties with 28 undergraduate courses, according to its website.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe.

