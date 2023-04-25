Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the deployment of new Commissioners of Police (CPs) for 11 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Ikechukwu Ani, the head of Press and Public Relations of PSC, announced this in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the CPs are Mohammed Gumel, Kano State; Haruna Garba, FCT; Tajudeen Abass, Delta; Oladimeji Olarewaju, Ogun; Taiwo Jesubiyi, Ondo State; and Julius Okoro, Benue.

Others are Romokere Ibiani, Bayelsa; Mohammed Bunu, Yobe; Garba Yusuf, Kaduna State; Garba Ahmed, Zamfara; Hayatu Ali, Sokoto State; and Aliyu Musa, Katsina State.

READ ALSO: Buhari appoints former IGP as chairman Police Service Commission

Mr Ani said the Chairman of PSC, Solomon Arase, had called on the newly appointed CPs to be more dedicated to duty.

Mr Arase said the new posting was a call for greater commitment, innovation and loyalty to the Nigerian nation.

The PSC chairman urged the CPs to brace up and settle down as quickly as possible for duty ahead of the national transition period.

(NAN)

