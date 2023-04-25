Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

Profit-taking led Nigerian stocks further down last week as a low risk appetite among investors caused equities to shed 1.1 per cent.

Currently 0.2 per cent, the year-to-date yield on stocks is among the lowest so far since the start of the year, having peaked at 8.9 per cent in the week to 10 March before diminishing returns began to set in.

Yet, moments of downturn like this when most stocks are seeing continuous declines are often the best time to invest because equities become cheaper as some stocks slip into market correction, which strategic investors usually watch out for to take entry positions.

With depressed valuations offering buy-side investors something to leverage, the attention of the market in the days ahead will likely be on first-quarter corporate results, which could shape the trajectory of trade in the short term.

PREMIUM TIMES has assembled a number of stocks with fundamentals and other potential, adopting key analytical approaches to save you the hassle of randomly picking equities for investment.

The selection, a product of analytical market watch, offers a guide to entering the market and taking strategic positions in hopes that equities will gain value with the passage of time, particularly in the short term.

This is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation but a stock investment guide. You may have to involve your financial advisor before making investment decisions.

Access Holdings

Access Holdings tops this week’s pick for declaring a final dividend per share of N1.30 for fiscal year 2022, bringing its total for the year to N1.50.

The total cash reward is 50 per cent higher than what it paid shareholders for the previous year.

The qualification date has been fixed for 9 May.

The price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of the financial services group at the end of the last trading session was 2x, while its earnings per share (EPS) was N4.86.

Wema Bank

Wema Bank appears on this week’s selection for proposing a dividend per share of N0.30 for 2022, compared to the N0.08 paid for the preceding year.

The qualification date is 9 May, while payment is scheduled for 24 May.

The lender’s PE ratio at market close on Friday was 3.8x, while the EPS is N0.98.

VitaFoam

Vitafoam features on the pick this week for trading close to its lowest price in 52 weeks, offering a good entry point especially for investors seeking stocks with prospects of price appreciation.

The firm’s PE ratio as of Friday was 4.9x, while the EPS is N3.5.

Learn Africa

Learn Africa makes this week’s selection for trading significantly below its intrinsic value.

The company’s PE ratio at the last trading session was 2.8x, while its EPS is N0.80.

NPF Microfinance Bank

NPF Microfinance Bank appears on the week for currently trading well below its real value, making it cheap for investment. The PE ratio as of Friday was 6x, while the EPS is N0.30.

May & Baker

May and Baker features on the pick for trading significantly below its real value, brightening its chances of good price appreciation in future.

Its’ PE ratio was 4.7x as of the end of the last trading session, while its EPS is N0.9.

