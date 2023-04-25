Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

Nigerian journalist Peter Enahoro has passed away at the age of 88.

Also known by his pen name Peter Pan, Mr Enahoro was also an author, businessman and a columnist for the New African magazine.

He died in London on Monday according to multiple sources familiar with his passing.

Biography

Born to a family of 10 children, Mr Enahoro started media career as an Assistant Publicity Officer, at what is now called Federal Ministry of Information in 1954.

He later joined Daily Times as a sub-editor in 1955, at the age of 20, before moving on to serve as Assistant District Manager at Rediffusion Services, Ibadan, in 1957.

He became the Editor of the Nigerian Sunday Times in 1958 at the age of 23, and Features Editor of the Daily Times in 1958, then the paper’s Editor in 1962, going on to become the Daily Times Group Editorial Adviser in 1965, and in 1966, he became Editor-in-Chief of the Daily Times.

In the 1960s, Mr Enahoro went into a self-imposed exile that would last for 13 years.

He was Contributing Editor of Radio Deutsche Welle in Cologne, Germany, from 1966 to 1976, and was Africa Editor of National Zeitung, in Basel, Switzerland, becoming Editorial Director of New African magazine in London in 1978.

