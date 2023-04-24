Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

President Muhammadu Buhari will depart Abuja for Accra on Tuesday to attend the 3rd Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the Gulf of Guinea Commission (GGC).

His media aide, Femi Adesina, stated in Abuja on Monday that the summit was convened by President Nana Akuffo-Addo of Ghana.

According to Mr Adesina, the president is scheduled to participate and deliver remarks at the high-level discussion on strategies for strengthening peace and security in the fight against maritime-related crimes in the gulf.

Mr Buhari would be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, and the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Abubakar.

“As the immediate past Chair of the Assembly, President Buhari had championed collective efforts by member-states of the Economic Community of Central African States, the ECOWAS, the GGC and their partners to address and prevent piracy.

“In June, 2019, Nigeria’s National Assembly passed the Suppression of Piracy and Other Maritime Offences Act, 2019, which aims to prevent and suppress piracy, armed robbery and other unlawful acts against ships,’’ Adesina noted.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

