The Bayelsa Federal Commissioner at the National Population Commission, Gloria Izonfuo has been abducted by gunmen.

Police spokesperson in Rivers State, Grace Iringe-Koko who confirmed the abduction on Monday, said Mrs Izonfuo was abducted on Sunday alongside her driver and maid at the Ogbakiri Junction on the East-West Road.

The trio were returning to Port Harcourt after a trip to Brass in Bayelsa State when they were abducted.

Ms Iringe-Koko, a superintendent of police, added that police tactical teams had been deployed to ensure the rescue of the commissioner and her aides.

Mrs Izonfuo was formerly head of civil service in Bayelsa.

The abductors are demanding N500 million ransom.

Mrs Izonfuo had been at the centre of pre-census activities in Bayelsa in the last two weeks.

(NAN)

