Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

A person has been confirmed shot as shootings and burning were reported in the ancient city of Ikare Akoko, Akoko North East Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Several other persons were also reported injured and property destroyed in the incident that occurred on Monday morning

Although reports said two persons died in the chaos, the police said the only person shot is alive but receiving treatment at the hospital.

Residents awoke to sporadic shooting across the town on Monday morning, forcing shop owners and early arrivals at markets to shut down their businesses.

It was gathered that commercial activities were affected in the ensuing melee, as residents abandoned the town in panic.

Some houses were also torched by gun wielding youths moving across the town.

Residents who spoke to reporters said security officials were not in sight during the mayhem.

A resident, Malik Adepoju, urged the state government to impose a curfew on the town to douse the violence.

It was not immediately clear the reason for the crisis this time or the groups involved.

However, the police spokesperson in Ondo State, Funmilayo Odunlami, said calm had returned the town.

“Our men are there now and calm has returned to the town,” she said.

Mrs Odunlami said the police were investigating the cause of the crisis.

It would be recalled that the state government recently set up a panel to look into communal and religious issues causing unrest in the town but the committee is yet to submit its report.

The latest violence is coming after the state government initiated several measures such as curfews and other security restrictions.

The government also shut down schools in the town, with the state government explaining that the security of the children is of utmost importance.

The town had also been embroiled in a crisis within the Muslim community over the position of Chief Imam.

The Olukare of Ikare, last week, appointed an acting Chief Imam for the central mosque in the town, an action which drew flaks from the community and the state government.

In reaction, the acting governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, threatened dire consequences if the decision was not rescinded, thus calming frayed nerves.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

