Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

A 24-year-old man has strangled his 44-year-old male friend to death in Enugu State, south-east Nigeria.

The suspect, Onuabuchi Agbo, also allegedly buried the victim, Peter Ukekwe, in a shallow grave on 1 April in Amori, a community in Nkanu West Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson in Enugu State, Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

Mr Ndukwe, a deputy superintendent of police, said the suspect has been arrested and arraigned in court.

The police spokesperson said Mr Agbo, the suspect, hails from Ebonyi State. But he and the victim resided in Ogidi, a community in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

How it happened

Mr Ndukwe said both the suspect and the victim had travelled on 1 April from the Ogidi Community in Anambra State to the Amori Community in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State to visit a native doctor, identified as Onyeka Edeh.

The police spokesperson said, during the night, the suspect and the victim left the native doctor’s house to an unknown destination.

READ ALSO:

“A search was conducted, but they were not found until the following morning when the suspect was arrested at Obe Community in the same (Nkanu West) Local Government Area by police operatives serving in Nkanu West Division of the Enugu State Command, with the assistance of indigenes, while he was attempting to escape back to Ogidi, Anambra State,” he said.

The suspect has confessed that he strangled the victim to death and buried him in a shallow grave in a bush, according to the police.

Arraignment

Mr Ndukwe also said the body of the victim has since been exhumed and deposited in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

“The case was transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department Enugu, where investigation into the case was consolidated, concluded and the suspect arraigned and remanded accordingly for further hearing,” he said.

He, however, did not mention the court where the suspect was arraigned.

If convicted, the suspect could get a death sentence, according to Nigerian law.

Several persons have been sentenced to death for murder across the country in the past one year.

An Aiyetoro High Court in Ogun State, for instance, sentenced a man, Adelake Bara, to death by hanging in June 2022, for shooting and killing one Olaleye Oke.

A high court in Lokoja, Kogi State, in January 2022, also sentenced a man, Muritala Dare to death by hanging for stabbing his colleague to death with a broken bottle.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

