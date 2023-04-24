Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

Davido’s anticipated comeback concert, held on Sunday night at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), was one for the books.

It was an unforgettable time for his fans who had yearned for some live performance and new music from their favourite who was off the radar for five months

At the concert, Davido and his team erected what could pass for the biggest stages in Africa for the musical event. The stage was a replica of the national theatre, one of Nigeria’s notable edifices

The Afrobeats superstar performed songs from his album and other songs from his extensive hits collection. He was joined by other Nigerian artistes, including Mayokun, Asake, Iyanya and Spyro, to mention a few.

The 30BG 001 was also joined by British rapper Tion Wayne who was among the remarkable performances for the night.

As usual, the concert packed a lot of beautiful and exciting moments which got fans screaming at the top of their lungs.

Here are some of the highlights of the event.

Governor Ademola Adeleke

Davido’s uncle, Ademola Adeleke, Governor of Osun State, showed up for his nephew at the event.

The popularly known dancing Senator was accompanied by his aides and was greeted by fans who claimed to be from Osun state chanting ‘our governor’.

His nephew-Davido had previously accompanied him when he got his victory in 2022.

Hosts-Kiekie, Mr Macaronii

Coming up with an immersive display of their energetic dance steps to ‘Buga’ media personality and actress Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori popularly known as Kie Kie, and Comic actor and activist Debo Adebowale better Known as Mr Macaroni, put up a show as they stepped up to elevate the crowd in a dance frenzy

Ecool

Popular Disk Jockey, Ecool took to the stage to perform his famous hit with Davido ‘Ada’. He got the crowd vibing to ‘Ada’, released in 2018.

Spyro

Coming with one of the hottest hits from 2023, Davido gave the stage to Spyro to perform ‘Who is your guy’.

Spyro also got the already teeming crowd shouting the song’s lyrics from their lungs.

Softmadeit (Dance moves)

Popular Nigerian Tiktoker, Jerry Chuks, better known as SoftMadeit, surprised the crowd as he came out to break the dance floor with his killer Dance mover.

Soft, who is also a fashion model, was dressed in a glittering denim outfit and danced to instrumentals played by the DJ.

Odumodu Black

Trending Nigerian rapper Tochukwu Ojogwu popularly known as Odumodu Blvck also performed at the Timeless concert on sunday.

The rapper who broke into the limelight with his release of ‘Picanto’ in 2022 featuring Zlatan and Ecko Miles performed his recent hit ‘DECLAN RICE’ and made the crowd shout out the lyrics especially the part “Ekelebe Stunner”

Davido x Morravey x Fave

Performing the third track from his ‘Timeless’ album, Davido sang alongside new act Morravey whom he featured on the track.

The stunning young singer made her debut performance on a big stage that night singing alongside Davido who has signed her to his label.

Davido also performed ‘Kante’ with Fave fromthe timeless album

Intruding Fan

While Davido was performing his hit 2017 single ‘Fia’ a fan of the singer rushed on stage to meet the artist.

Davido immediately went on the defensive as his guards rushed on to take out the intruding fan.

Sina Rambo performs Overseas

Davido’s cousin Sina Adeleke popularly known as Sina Rambo also took to the stage to perform hit song ‘overseas’.

The song ‘Overseas’ was released in 2012 by Davido featuring Sina Rambo on the track.

Iyanya, Khaid performance

Nigerian music star, Iyanya was also present at the event and performed his timeless hit Mr Oreo released in 2015.

New Singer Khaid also made an energetic performance of his hit song ‘Carry me go’ ft Boy Spyce at the concert.

Davido and Asake

It was indeed a crowning moment when YBNL artist Asake rushed on stage to join Davido who was performing ‘No Competition’ from the Timeless album.

Asake who was featured on the track elevated the crowd and Davido who was happy to see him, he finished performing the song together.

Other performances

The night was also packed with performances from British rapper Tion Wayne who performed ‘Who’s True’ and Starboy Terri who performed his hit song ‘Ojoro’.

Mayorkun, Skibii and Peruzzi also performed with the man of the night.

See photos below.

