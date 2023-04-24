Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

A coalition of former members of the House of Representatives from the six geo-political zones of the country has endorsed Muktar Betara (APC, Borno) for the position of Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives.

The endorsement was contained in a communiqué issued by the lawmakers after a meeting on Friday in Abuja.

Members of the coalition are drawn from the 6th, 7th, and 8th Assemblies. Also, there are members of the current House that failed to return to the House in the coalition.

Some of the lawmakers who signed the communiqué are Emeka Anohu,(Ihiala Federal Constituency of Anambra State) and Golu Timothy (Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituency of Plateau) both of the 8th Assembly.

Others are Mohammed Almakura,(Lafia/ Obi Federal Constituency of Nasarawa State in the 6th Assembly, Nado Karibo(Ogbia Federal Constituency of Bayelsa State) in the 7th Assembly; Bashir Babale(Minjibir/Unogogo Federal Constituency of Kano State of 8th Assembly; and Segun Odebumi, (Surulere/Ogo Oluwa Federal Constituency of Oyo State) in the 9th Assembly.

The lawmakers promised to work for the emergence of Mr Betara, who represents Biu/Bayo/Shani/Kwaya Kusar Federal Constituency of Borno State. They noted that they will mobilise support for Mr Betara.

“We unanimously agreed that the country needs someone with the ability and capacity to unify the country, the competence and skills to drive an effective and productive legislature, a bridge builder between the other arms of Government and above all, a man with serene humility, character and fear of God in discharging the duties associated with the office. That person is no other than Hon. Muktar Betara Aliyu (OON).

“The former members from the 6th, 7th, 8th, and 9th Assembly, unanimously resolved to mobilise support and reach out to the new members-elect from their zones, with detailed facts of Hon. Muktar Betara Aliyu’s solid and intimidating antecedents with regards to his Legislative prowess over the years thus, singling him out as the suitable person over other contestants,” the communiqué stated.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has yet to zone the position.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the governors of the ruling APC proposed a zoning formula that involves zoning of the Speaker to the North-west or North-central geo-geopolitical zones.

The governors also recommended that the lawmakers from South-west and North-east should be discouraged from vying for any of the presiding offices because the president-elect and the vice president-elect are from the two geopolitical zones.

Apart from Mr Betara, several aspirants for the speakership position have been campaigning while awaiting the decision of the party.

The others in the race include: Deputy Speaker Idris Wase (APC, Plateau), Yusuf Gagdi (APC, Plateau), Sada Soli (APC, Katsina), Tunji Olawuyi (APC, Kwara) and Abubakar Makki (APC, Jigawa).

Tajudeen Abbas (APC, Kaduna), Aminu Jaji (APC, Zamfara), Ben Kalu (APC, Abia), and Miriam Onuoha (APC, Imo) have also declared interest in the race.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

