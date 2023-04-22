Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The chair of Lagos-listed Geregu Power Plc, Femi Otedola, has upped his interest in the conglomerate Transnational Corporation Plc (Transcorp) to 6.3 per cent, two separate notifications by his shareholders to his registrar, seen by PREMIUM TIMES, showed on Saturday.

Apt Securities and Funds Limited midwifed the purchase of 105.5 million shares, temporarily raising Mr Otedola’s holding to 5.8 per cent from the original stake of 2.2 billion (5.5 per cent), declared to the Nigerian Exchange on Thursday.

“We write to inform you that our client Femi Otedola (C4430272AP) has acquired additional unit of Transcorps shares that brings his percentage holdings with us to 5.8,” Apt Securities and Funds told the registrar Africa Prudential in a letter.

Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers Limited, in its own letter, informed Africa Prudential the energy magnate procured shares adding up to 228.4 units through the firm. That takes his entire holding in Transcorp to 6.3 per cent or 2.6 billion shares.

At current market value, Mr Otedola’s investment in Transcorp by way of equity now stands at over N6.3 billion.

“Once you have hit the 5 per cent threshold for substantial shareholding, there is no requirement for you to make further disclosure on additional acquisition,” Godstime Iwenekhai, who heads the Listings Regulation unit at the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), told PREMIUM TIMES by phone.

“Once you have hit that 5 per cent mark and they’ve announced that you are now a substantial shareholder, there is no further obligation on you to announce to either the NGX, SEC or CAC that you have bought more shares. It’s given that you are already a substantial shareholder,” he added in response to the question about whether his organisation has been informed of the development.

The two letters show the NGX was carbon copied in the notifications.

Mr Otedola, who holds the most shares in FBN Holdings, the parent company of Nigeria’s oldest lender FirstBank, is now the biggest shareholder in Transcorp after UBA Nominees.

Transcorp counts New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds Global X Management Co. LLC among its top institutional investors.

Global X Management had $40 billion in assets under management as of October 2021.

