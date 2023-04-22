Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The African Union Development Agency – New Partnership for Africa’s Development (AUDA-NEPAD) has urged rural farmers to embrace climate smart agricultural practices, to improve their yields and ensure food security in the country.

The National Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer, AUDA-NEPAD Nigeria, Princess Akobundu, gave the advice at a one-week workshop on Climate Smart Agriculture, organised for farmers in Edo.

In a statement signed by Marcel Anyatonwu, Media Officer of the agency on Friday, Akobundu called on farmers to use the knowledge acquired for their personal, community and national benefit.

Ms Akobundu, who was represented by Zacchaeus Maxwell, Director, Planning, Development and Implementation, AUDA-NEPAD Nigeria, said the workshop was apt, adding that no nation could develop adequately if her citizens were hungry and poor.

“Agriculture has been used as an important instrument in eradicating hunger, poverty and all forms of malnutrition.

“It will be a key determinant for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals Agenda 2030 and African Union Agenda 2063,” she said.

Also speaking, Olotu Yahaya, a guest lecturer from the Department of Agricultural Technology, Auchi Polytechnic, Edo said:” it is it important to educate and equip farmers with modern and climate smart agricultural practices, considering the effects of climate change on agriculture”.

Mr Yahaya, who spoke on the topic, “Climate Smart Agriculture and Food Security”, added that when the practices are properly applied, farmers would witness great improvement in their yields as well as their income.

He added that it was important for them to drift from some old methods of farming as climate change had altered some variables, making such practices unproductive.

Also speaking, Abiodun Amoo, a lecturer with the Agricultural Technology Department, Auchi Polytechnic, added that climate change had also affected acquaculture practices in the country.

He added that shortage of water, flooding, water pollution, excess heat, among others, had been a result of climate change effect in acquaculture practices.

Mr Amoo added that for farmers not to face loses, it is important for them to diversify their income by embracing fish farming and poultry production.

He urged participants to desist from selling farm inputs given to them by government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that farmers were shown practical demonstration of how to use simple and cost effective methods to improve their farm produce.

