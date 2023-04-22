Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

President Muhammadu Buhari and the incoming President, Bola Tinubu Friday morning exchanged Eid greetings in a phone call to mark the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The president’s media aide, Garba Shehu, confirmed this in a statement in Abuja.

The statement said “both leaders thanked God Almighty for seeing this day and prayed for the stability and the wellbeing of the nation.”

He said Mr Buhari expressed his readiness to welcome Mr Tinubu to the State House as President on 29 May.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on 1 March declared Mr Tinubu of the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the 25 February presidential election.

Although, the declaration is being challenged in court by five parties, the president-elect, who is currently in Europe, will be inaugurated on 29 May when Mr Buhari’s second four-year term will end.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

