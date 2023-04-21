Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has advised candidates billed to sit the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to start printing their examination notification slips.

JAMB said the notification slips would contain their examination centres, time and date of examination and other essential details.

The examination is scheduled to hold from Tuesday, 25 April and 2 May.

JAMB spokesman, Fabian Benjamin, said the information on the slip is to help the candidates locate their computer based test (CBT) centres with ease.

He said candidates must print their slips on or before Monday 24 April, adding that the examination body will be strict with the timing on the candidates’ slips.

Location of centres

The examination body also enjoined candidates to locate their centres before the day of their examination so as not to arrive late at the examination centre.

“Candidates are also advised against going into the examination halls with prohibited items such as wristwatches, calculators, flash drives, phones, among others,” JAMB said.

Meanwhile, to print the slips, JAMB asked candidates to visit its website “and click on “2023 UTME SLIP PRINTING” on the menu bar to know the time and venue of their examination.”

Statistics

This year, about 1.6 million candidates are to sit the annual examination which enables admission seekers to gain admission into tertiary institutions of their choice including universities, polytechnics, colleges of education, and monotechnics.

The board had ahead of the actual tests conducted a voluntary mock test for candidates on 30 March and 18 April.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe

