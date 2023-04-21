Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The National Bureau of Statistics said the total number of active voice subscribers in the fourth quarter of 2022 rose to 222,571,568 from the 195,463,898 reported in Q4 2021.

This, the bureau said, indicated a growth rate of 13.87 per cent.

The bureau disclosed this in its “Telecoms Data: Active Voice and Internet, Porting and Tariff Information Q4 2022 report published Friday.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the NBS said the figure increased by 4.89 per cent.

Also, the statistical office said in Q4 2022, the total number of active internet subscribers stood at 154,847,901 from 141,971,560 reported in Q4 2021, showing an increase of 9.07 per cent. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, this grew by 1.35 per cent.

On state profile analysis, the report said Lagos State had the highest number of active voice subscribers in Q4 2022 with 26,460,867, followed by Ogun with 12,994,352 and Kano with 12,373,201.

It said Bayelsa recorded the least with 1,571,692, followed by Ebonyi and Ekiti with 1,920,996 and 2,001,846 respectively.

In addition, it said Lagos State had the highest number of active internet subscribers in Q4 2022 with 18,702,394, followed by Ogun with 9,206,614 and Kano with 8,470,131.

“Bayelsa recorded the least with 1,101,002, followed by Ebonyi and Ekiti with 1,264,825 and 1,474,970 respectively,” it said.

The telecoms company, MTN, had the highest share of subscriptions in Q4 2022.

