Gunmen have abducted a student of a polytechnic in Enugu State, Nigeria’s south-east.

The victim, Stanley Ogwo, was abducted on Thursday in the state, according to a report by the Punch newspaper.

Stanley is a student of the Institute of Management and Technology, Enugu, a state-owned polytechnic in the south-eastern state.

The victim’s father, Godwin Ogwo, a staffer of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, confirmed the abduction to the newspaper.

Mr Ogwo said the victim, a national diploma student, was abducted while on his way to school from his residence in Emene, a community in Enugu East Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Ogwo said the gunmen abducted his son with a commercial bus he boarded to school and that the abductors had contacted the family.

“They merely asked if we are ready to comply; I was confused and I switched off the phone,” he said.

He, however, said the abductors were yet to make their demand.

“Yes, we have been talking with them and they have said they want money but they are yet to mention the amount,” Mr Ogwo added.

The police spokesperson in Enugu State, Daniel Ndukwe, did not respond to calls and a WhatsApp message seeking comments from him.

Not the first time

Abduction for ransom has been on the increase lately in Enugu State.

Like others, undergraduate students in the state have become targets of abduction in recent times.

Gunmen, in late October, abducted many students of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, who were returning to the institution for their resumed academic activities.

