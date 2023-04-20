Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

President Muhammadu has approved the suspension of Hudu Ari, the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner who declared Aisha Dahiru winner of the Adamawa governorship election.

Mr Ari’s illegal declaration caused confusion in the polity until the INEC headquarters declared the announcement null and void.

INEC has since declared Governor Ahmadu Fintiri the winner of the election.

The INEC headquarters also recommended the suspension and investigation of Mr Ari.

In a statement on Thursday, Willie Bassey, the director of information at the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, said Mr Buhari also “directed the immediate investigation and prosecution, if found liable, of Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari, by the Inspector General of Police.”

Read the full statement below.

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY TO THE GOVERNMENT OF THE FEDERATION

PRESS & PUBLIC RELATIONS DEPARTMENT

April 20, 2023

PRESS RELEASE

PRESIDENT BUHARI APPROVES IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION

OF BARR. HUDU YUNUSA ARI, REC, ADAMAWA STATE

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate suspension from office of Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari, Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), of Adamawa State pending the completion of investigation by the Inspector General of Police on the conduct/actions of the REC during the Supplementary election in Adamawa State.

The President has directed the immediate investigation and prosecution, if found liable, of Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari, by the Inspector General of Police.

Also, the President has directed investigation by the Inspector General of Police, Director-General of the Department of State Services, and the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, of the role of their officers in aiding and abetting the conduct/actions of Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari and if found culpable, appropriate disciplinary actions, to be meted out to them.

-Signed-

Willie Bassey

Director, Information

For: Secretary to the Government of the Federation

