Sepat Energy said Thursday that the Nigerian government, through the Nigerian Immigration Service, has called off the legal action launched against the oil driller, some of its directors and officers.

“The Notice of Withdrawal/Discontinuance of the action dated 6 April 2023, was issued by the Director Legal Services of the Nigeria Immigration Service and stated in part that “the Claimant hereby discontinues all the proceedings in this charge against the above-named Defendants,” said Seplat Energy in a statement on Thursday seen by PREMIUM TIMES.

The action puts to rest a knotty labour dispute between Seplat Energy and a couple of its staff, which was blown out of proportion to involve the immigration service and spawned at least two different lawsuits.

A group of the company’s workers, through their lawyers, wrote Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola, bringing some allegations against Roger Brown, the chief executive.

“These accusations include racism, favouring foreign workers, and discriminating against Nigerian employees. Testimony was received from several witnesses, which supported the allegations,” the letter said.

Five of them – Moses Igbrude, Ajani Abidoye, Sarat Kudaisi, Robert Ibekwe and Kenneth Nnabike – last month secured an interim order from a Federal High Court based in Lagos prohibiting the CEO from running the firm.

Part of the prayers granted disallowed Chairman Basil Omiyi and all independent non-executive directors from overseeing the company “in an illegal, unfairly, prejudicial and oppressive manner pending the hearing and determination of the petitioners’ motion on notice for interlocutory injunction.”

Seplat Energy announced on 10 March that its chief executive officer, Samson Ezugworie, had taken Mr Brown’s place and would serve in an acting capacity.

A fortnight ago, the court repealed the order barring the managing director from administrative duties, fixing 16 May for hearing.

“The Company continues to engage with the Ministry of Interior to bring closure to the false allegations presented to the Ministry as a result of which the residency status of its Chief Executive Officer was withdrawn,” Seplat Energy said.

