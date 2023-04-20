Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine has asked Nigeria’s president-elect, Bola Tinubu to visit his war-ravaged country after inauguration.

Mr Zelensky‘s invitation was contained in a congratulatory statement he personally signed.

Mr Tinubu, who won the 25 February presidential election, is expected to be sworn in on 29 May.

“Taking this opportunity, I invite you to pay an official visit to Ukraine at a time convenient for you.

“I am confident that your visit will strengthen the dialogue between our countries and contribute to further consolidation of joint efforts of the international community aimed at solving the urgent challenges of today, in particular the crisis situation caused by Russia regarding the guarantee of world food security,” Mr Zelensky said.

The comedian turned politician, expressed optimism that Nigeria would continue to back the resolution of the UN on Russia, adding that Ukraine would continue to support Africa in the area of food security.

Ukraine has been at war since the invasion of the country by Russia in February 2022. The war has affected food and energy supply chains across the world.

“Despite extremely difficult testing times, caused by the full-scale armed aggression of Russia against our state, Ukraine is determined to further strengthen cooperation with Nigeria at the bilateral level and within the framework of international organisations.

“We are grateful for your country’s support of the Resolution of the General Assembly of the United Nations Organization “Principles of the UN Charter underlying a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace in Ukraine.

“I count on the active participation of Nigeria in its practical implementation. We see the further provision of global food security, of which Ukraine was and remains a reliable guarantor at the global level, as an important direction of cooperation.

“The fulfilment of this task will be facilitated by the successful implementation of the Ukrainian initiative “Grain from Ukraine”, which is designed to significantly increase the supply of grain to African countries in order to prevent famine,” the letter read.

Mr Zelensky has joined other world leaders like Benjamin Netanyahu of Isreal, Recep Erdoğan of Turkey, Emmanuel Macron of France who have congratulated Nigeria’s president-elect.

