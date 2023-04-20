Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

We are interested in learning what our readers value about our work, why they visit PREMIUM TIMES to stay informed, and what they would like to see more or less on our website daily.

To do so, we have partnered with FT Strategies, the subscription growth consulting arm of the Financial Times, to create a reader survey to better understand our readers’ needs, values, preferences, and behaviours.

The goal is to obtain valuable data for our editorial and sales teams to improve PREMIUM TIMES journalism and fine-tune the company’s revenue model.

Completing the survey takes a few clicks and less than 10 minutes.

It is entirely anonymous, and no personal data is collected at any stage.

“We understand how important it is to interact with our readers and assess their preferences. We risk losing our readers’ interest and trust if we don’t clearly understand what they want,” said PREMIUM TIMES Digital Strategy and Technology Lead, Richard Akinwumi.

“This survey provides an invaluable opportunity for PREMIUM TIMES readers to have their voices heard and for us, as a team, to improve our content and services to meet your needs better. We encourage all readers to participate and share their valuable insights with us.”

“Without our readers, we would not be here,” said PREMIUM TIMES managing editor Idris Akinbajo.

“User feedback is critical for us to keep improving. While our core values of accuracy, integrity, and independence will always be at the heart of our work, understanding what readers want and expect from us will allow us to better tailor our news to their needs,” said Mr Akinbajo.

If you would like to complete the survey, please click here.

