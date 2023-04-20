Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

Edo State Government has warned residents of the state against the sale and use of Norvasc 5mg tablets, following a red flag raised by National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) which claimed the drug contains wires.

The warning is contained in a statement issued on Wednesday in Benin by the Edo Commissioner for Health, Obehi Akoria.

Norvasc is used for treatment of high blood pressure.

The statement from Ms Akoria said, “NAFDAC has issued a warning that the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration had ordered the recall of two batches of six million Norvasc 5 mg tablets.

“The drugs were produced by U.S-based drug developer, Viatris Inc.

“This information makes the two batches of Norvasc 5 mg tablets substandard.

“All persons, pharmaceutical outlets and health facilities who may have any of these batches of Norvasc 5 mg tablets in stock should immediately dispose of them using the appropriate channels,’’ the commissioner stated.

She urged Edo residents to be vigilant and to consult with their doctors to discuss suitable alternatives.

(NAN)

