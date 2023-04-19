Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The management of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, has banned its students from driving or bringing cars to the campus.

In a memo titled: “Management Decision on Movement of Vehicles in the University,” and signed by the university’s registrar, Kayode Ogunleye, on Wednesday noted that the ban is to curtail motor traffic accidents on campus.

The memo, which was referenced: REG/ADM.38, was dated Tuesday, 18 April.

But the students’ union on the campus has kicked against the management’s decision, insisting it is against all known laws.

University’s decision

The university also banned the use of tinted vehicles by staffers and students, and learner symbols and permits must be displayed on the vehicles of “beginner drivers.”

Confirming the development to PREMIUM TIMES Wednesday, the University’s Dean of Students Affairs, Azeem Ige, said the decision was taken as part of measures to address “the series of motor accidents within the campus.”

“We can’t wait until we start losing students to such accidents. We had to take proactive steps and that was the reason the management decided on the ban,” he said.

Mr Ige also noted the management also made other rules and regulations that concern the university’s staff and other users on the campus.

As stated in the memo, the university management also noted that vehicles with no registration numbers are no longer allowed on the campus.

It added that “roadside parking of vehicles should stop forthwith and all unauthorised vehicles parked at various positions in the university should be taken out with immediate effect, failing which university security will take appropriate action on such vehicles.”

Directive

The management has also ordered that the leadership of its security unit and the office of the Dean of Students’ Affairs should ensure compliance “and take action on all the decisions.”

Students’ union kicks

Responding to the development, the President of the Students’ Union, Anuoluwapo Adeboye, told PREMIUM TIMES Wednesday that “the union is in total disagreement with the management on the development, adding that they “have opened dialogue with the management on the matter.”

“We disagree with the university management on this decision but we are working out the possibility of reaching a compromise on the matter,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

