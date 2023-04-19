Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The police in Delta State have dismissed an officer, Ubi Ebri for allegedly killing a man in the state over N100 bribe.

The slain man, Onyeka Ibe, was shot dead on 5 April allegedly by Mr Ebri while the police were on stop-and-search duty along Ugbolu-Illah Road in the state.

The man had reportedly refused to offer a bribe to Mr Ebri, a police inspector.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how youths in the area, angered by the gruesome killing, carried the victim’s corpse in a rolling stretcher and marched through major roads in the state capital, Asaba.

In a statement on Tuesday, the police spokesperson in the state, Bright Edafe said the officer suspected of killing Mr Ibe has been dismissed after the conclusion of the orderly room trial.

“The dismissed inspector was today (Tuesday) arraigned before Asaba Magistrate Court on remand proceedings for the murder of Onyeka Ibe. The court ordered that the suspect be remanded at the Ogwashi Uku Correctional Centre while the case file be sent to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice and prosecution of the suspect by the office of the DPP.

“The Command has therefore tasked officers and men to uphold the tenets of professional policing in the discharge of their duties with respect to fundamental human rights of all citizens in line with the provisions of the 1999 constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria (as amended) while hoping that this will serve as a deterrent to others officers.”

Mr Edafe, a deputy superintendent of police disclosed this in a statement he posted on Facebook.

Police demote officer filmed slapping motorist in Rivers

Mr Ebri’s dismissal came less than 24 hours after the police demoted another officer filmed slapping a motorist in the neighbouring Rivers State.

Adejoh Siaka, the officer who slapped the unidentified man was demoted from the rank of an inspector to a sergeant after an administrative trial, the spokesperson for the Force Headquarters, Muyiwa Adejobi said in a statement on Tuesday.

