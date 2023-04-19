Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The House of Representatives ad hoc committee investigating alleged missing crude oil has summoned the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, over $200m paid to “consultants”.

The Chairman of the Committee, Mark Gbillah (LP, Benue), issued the summon on Wednesday during the public hearing on the matter at the National Assembly.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the committee summoned Mr Malami and the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed. However, the duo continue to shun the committee.

The panel also has the mandate to investigate all proceeds recovered through the Whistle-Blowers Policy.

While summoning the duo again, Mr Gbillah stated that a whistleblower informed the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) that Mr Malami approved the payment of the $200 to two private companies—Biz Plus and GSCL for “consultancy services.”

The chairman said funds, suspected to be looted, are being moved through the OAGF, a development he described as “unconstitutional”. He said Mr Malami should honour the invitation of the committee to provide clarification.

He said the movement of the funds was authorised by the Minister of Finance.

“There was an incident about a whistleblower who made a formal report to Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) about $200m paid into two companies account Biz Plus, and GSCL allegedly for consultancy services, which allegedly were approved by the Attorney General’s office on the approval of Mr President,” he said.

He added that “We have looked at the functions of the Attorney General’s office and we’ve not seen any statutory powers provided for the attorney general by the constitution to determine how Nigeria’s money should be spent.

“We need the Honourable Minister of Finance, and the Attorney General of the Federation to appear before this House to provide clarity on the inflows that have come in from whistleblowers’ recoveries, and about these monies that were recovered,” he said.

Mr Gbillah said this will be the final notice to the ministers, adding that the committee may be forced to invoke its constitutional power of warrant of arrest.

Background

The House had in December 2022 resolved to probe the alleged missing 48 million barrels of crude oil that were purportedly sold in China by some Nigerian officials.

The resolution followed a motion moved by Ibrahim Isiaka (APC, Ogun), who claimed that the allegation was provided by a whistleblower.

Consequently, the House mandated the Committee to investigate all crude oil exports and sales by Nigeria from 2014 to date, with regards to quantity, insurance, revenue generated, remittances into the Federation Account or other accounts as well as utilisation of the revenue for the period under review.

In addition, the panel will investigate all proceeds recovered through the Whistle-Blowers Policy of the regime led by the President, Muhammadu Buhari, and the level of compliance with the policy.

