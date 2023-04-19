Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is set to present certificates of return to winners in the supplementary elections held last Saturday.

The commission is to present the certificates of return to the senators and House of Representatives members-elect at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja today.

Among those to receive the certificates are Governor Aminu Tambuwal who was elected the senator to represent Sokoto South and his predecessor, Aliyu Wamakko, who was re-elected to represent Sokoto North.

The certificate for the Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri and Deputy Governor-elect will be presented later today, the commission said in a statement. Their election was concluded and results announced by INEC on Tuesday.

The Kebbi State governor-elect, Nasiru Idris, and his deputy will also be presented with their certificates.

For the state houses of assembly members-elect, certificates are to be presented at INEC state offices, it added.

“Following the conclusion of supplementary elections nationwide and the declaration of winners, the Commission will present certificates of return to the Adamawa State Governor and Deputy Governor-elect at 3pm today,” parts of the statement reads.

“Similarly, members of the National Assembly-elect (Senators and House of Representatives) will receive their certificates from 11am today. Members of State Houses of Assembly-elect should contact our State offices for their Certificates.”

Last Saturday, INEC concluded the 2023 General Elections with supplementary polls in areas where elections were declared inconclusive or postponed.

The supplementary polls were held in 2,660 polling units across 185 local governments in 24 states.

It concluded the governorship election in Kebbi and Adamawa states, as well as states and national assembly legislative seats in other states.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe

