The executives of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kashere Ward of Ammo Local Government in Gombe State said they have sacked a former governor of the state, Danjuma Goje, for alleged anti-party activities.

The ward executives of the party went ahead with the suspension despite a court order restraining them from investigating and taking any disciplinary action against Mr Goje.

The suspension was announced during a press conference led by the ward chairman, Tanimu Abdullahi, on Tuesday. He said the party took the decision following the recommendations of a panel set up to probe him for alleged anti-party activities.

Mr Goje had earlier secured a court order restraining the party from investigating him.

Dismissal

Mr Abdullahi told reporters that some of the reasons Mr Goje was expelled was his failure to attend presidential campaign rallies in the state, boycotting campaign activities of the party in his area, zone and state, and supporting opposition parties among other issues.

The committee also found Mr Goje guilty of mingling with opposition parties and their candidates with the intent to undermine the success of the APC in Gombe State and Nigeria in general.

“Open support to opposition party candidates by hosting the NNPP gubernatorial candidate and the PDP Akko federal house of representatives candidate in his residence and offered support against the interest of his party, the APC among many other instances.

“Giving clear directives to his associates and proteges to work against the interest of the APC in Gombe State by ensuring only Senator Goje is elected on the APC platform (Using the Goje Kawai slogan) while working towards the defeat of other APC candidates at all levels.

“That the executive council of the All Progressives Congress in Kashere ward has decided to expel Senator Muhammadu Danjuma Goje from the All Progressives Congress for his numerous anti-party activities that are in breach of article 21, section A, subsection ii, iii, vi and vii of the APC constitution,” Mr Abdullahi said.

Court order

However, a Federal High Court in Abuja had on Friday ruled that the party could not investigate the former two-term governor without giving him the chance to defend himself.

In his ruling, Ahmed Mohammed, the judge, ordered the executive council of the party in Mr Goje’s native Kashere Ward to stay action.

“An order for an interim injunction restraining the 1st and 2nd respondents, their officers, agents and privies for any further breach of the applicant’s right to a fair hearing, pending the hearing and the determination of the originating motion on notice,” a part of the court order said.

Mr Goje and the incumbent governor, Inuwa Yahaya, are struggling over who should control the party structure in the state. Mr Yahaya was a two-term finance commissioner under Mr Goje.

