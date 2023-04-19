Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

Offices of various aviation agencies in Lagos were shut on Tuesday as aviation sector workers embark on a warning strike,

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the offices shut were those of the Ministry of Aviation, the Nigeria Airspace Management Agency, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority.

Members of the unions laid siege to the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, resulting in gridlocks around the airport and its environs.

There was a heavy presence of security agents at strategic points in the area to prevent a breakdown of law and order as unionists chanted solidarity songs.

The Secretary-General, Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals, Abdul Saidu, expressed disappointment that conditions of service in the sector had not been implemented after eight years of signing.

He also frowned at the planned demolition of offices of aviation agencies by the Ministry of Aviation, noting that the idea was flawed.

“For over eight years, the conditions of service have not been implemented as the aviation agencies are functioning without governing boards and there are no checks and balances.

“The aviation ministry wants to destroy buildings in the sector for a road map that isn’t approved by Lagos State and even the approved one in Abuja hasn’t been done; so what is the point,’’ he queried.

Mr Saidu said the unions would begin a full-scale strike if their demands were not addressed.

NAN reports that the unions are demanding the immediate release of the reviewed Condition of Service, implementation of the minimum wage consequential adjustments and payment of arrears for the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet) since 2019.

The unions also demanded the halt of the planned demolition of aviation agencies buildings in Lagos by the Ministry of Aviation for an airport city project.

NAN reports that the unions issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Ministry of Aviation and specific aviation parastatal agencies on 7 February over non-implementation of the minimum wage consequential adjustments and arrears for NiMet.

(NAN)

