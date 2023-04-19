Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, on Tuesday in Yola expressed appreciation to voters for their support at Saturday’s supplementary governorship election which ended in his re-election.

The governor, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), also commended INEC for conducting free, fair and credible elections.

Mr Fintiri scored 430,788 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Aishatu Binani of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who secured 398,788 votes at the election.

In his acceptance speech, the governor promised to deliver more democratic dividends for the development of the state.

“You voted for continuity in functional public school system and payment of West African Examination Council’s and National Education Council’s examination fees for our children.

“You voted for continuity in the provision of healthcare and health insurance that make it easier for the vulnerable to access quality health service with ease.

“You voted for continuity in the provision of urban and rural infrastructure, policies that empower our women and youths and continuity of justice and fair play,’’ he said.

Mr Fintiri particularly commended the institutional capacity of INEC at the election, especially its use of new technology in the conduct of the exercise.

“Technological innovation introduced in the conduct of the election and the untiring commitment of the management and staff of INEC added tremendous value to the credibility of the election,’’ the governor said.

Mr Fintiri thanked and appreciated national and international election observers, the media, security agencies and all other stakeholders for the role they played in ensuring a free, fair and credible election.

(NAN)

