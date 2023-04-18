Reader survey Help us improve Premium Times As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

Naira fell significantly against the United States dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window on Tuesday, a day after the currency recorded a slight gain at the spot market window.

The local currency closed at N463.25 to a dollar at the close of business Tuesday, after it reached a high of N460.00 and hit a low of N466.00 at the official market segment, data published by FMDQ showed.

The rate represents a N 1.00 or 0.22 per cent depreciation as against N462.25 posted in the previous market session on Monday.

Foreign exchange turnover within the market period was pegged at $95.45 million at the close of trading on Tuesday.

The naira dropped to an all-time low on the official market last week Friday after it closed at N464.00 to a dollar.

At N464.00 per $1, the local unit has declined by at least 0.65 per cent within four months into this year amidst lingering forex scarcity, a decline in foreign reserves and the adverse effects of the naira redesign policy.

At the parallel market, rates collated across the country revealed that the domestic currency closed at N740.645 to a dollar on Tuesday as against N730.463 per $1 it closed on Monday.

This leaves the spread between the official and unofficial market at N277.40 with a margin of N59.88 per cent at the close of business on Tuesday.

