Reader survey
Help us improve Premium Times
As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete.
Click here to take it.
The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) under the leadership of its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, has announced a committee for the sighting of the month of Shawwal – marking the end of the Ramadan fast.
The NSCIA also congratulated the Nigerian Muslims on the occasion of the upcoming Sallah celebration while urging them to distribute the compulsory Zakatul Fitr (Compulsory food levy given to the needy on Sallah Day) on time.
The NSCIA in a statement through its Director of administration, Zubairu Usman-Ugwu, said the council beseeched Allah to grant everyone the opportunity to witness many more of the Sallah celebration.
“In the spirit of Ramadan, Muslims are reminded that Zakatul Fitr is a compulsory food levy imposed on privileged Muslims, to be given to the less privileged in the society. The Council, therefore, appeals to all concerned to ensure that they do not only comply but also comply on time.
“The stipulated practice is to give out the prescribed measurement to beneficiaries in the last two days of Ramadan and not later than before the ‘Id prayer, the NSCIA said.
Moon sighting
The council said upon the advice of the National Moon-Sighting Committee (NMSC), the Sultan enjoined the Nigerian Muslim Ummah to search for the crescent of Shawwal 1444 A.H. immediately after sunset on Thursday, 29th Ramadan 1444 A.H. which is equivalent to 20th April.
“If the crescent is sighted by Muslims in accordance with the moon sighting and verification standards, then His Eminence would declare 21st April 2023 as the 1st of Shawwal and the day of ‘Idul Fitr (Day of Sallah). However, if the crescent is not sighted that day, then the 22nd, of April 2023, automatically becomes the day of Sallah.
ALSO READ: Ramadan 2023: Look out for new moon, NSCIA tasks Nigerian Muslims
“In addition to the established and traditional Islamic leaders in each locality, the following members of the National Moon-Sighting Committee (NMSC) can be contacted to report any credible and positive sighting of the crescent of Shawwal 1444 AH:
Below is the composition of the committee members and how they can be reached.
1. Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi
08036121311
sayyadibashir26@yahoo.com
2. Sheikh Karibullah Kabara
08035537382
malamkabara@yahoo.com
3. Sheikh Habeebullah Adam Abdullahi Al-Ilory 08023126335
habibelilory@ymail.com
4. Prof. Z. I. Oboh Oseni
08033574431 oseni@unilorin.edu.ng
wazzioseni@gmail.com
5. Mal. Simwal Usman Jibrin
08033140010 simwaljibril@yahoo.com
6.Sheikh Salihu Yaaqub
07032558231 salihumy11@hotmail.com.com
7.Mal. Jafar Abubakar
08020878075
jaafaraa1434@gmail.com
8. Alh. Abdullahi Umar
08037020607 waziringwandu@yahoo.com
9.Prof. J. M. Kaura
08067050641jmkaura56@yahoo.com
10. Dr. Bashir Aliyu Umar
08036509363 baumar277@gmail.com
11. Muhammad Rabiu Salahudeen
08035740333 muhammadrabiusalahudeen@gmail.com
12.Sheikh Abdur Rasheed Mayaleke
08035050804 jentleasad@yahoo.com
13. Dr. Ganiy I. Agbaje
08028327463 08057752980
ganiy.agbaje@nasrda.gov.ng
gagbaje@yahoo.co.uk
14. Gafar M. Kuforiji 08033545208
kuforijiabdulwasiu@gmail.com
15.Prof. Usman El-Nafaty
08062870892 elnafaty@gmail.com
16. Mal. Ibrahim Zubairu Salihu
08038522693 zubairusalisu@yahoo.com
17. Imam Manu Muhammad 08036999841
limaminmisau@gmail.com
18. Qadee Ahmad Bobboy 08035914285
adamawaemiratecouncil@yahoo.com
19. Nurudeen Asunogie 08033533012 hamdallah1999@yahoo.com
20. Sheikh Bala Lau
08037008805 08052426880
balalaujibwisnigeria@gmail.com
21. Sheikh Sani Yahaya Jingir
08065687545 ustaznasirabdulmuhyi@yahoo.com
22. Sheikh AbdurRahman Ahmad
08023141752 aahmadimam@yahoo.co.uk
23. Muhammad Yaseen Qamarud-Deen
08055322087 crescentgroup2000@gmail.com
24. Prof. Sambo Wali Junaidu
08037157100 sultanofsokoto@yaho.co.uk
25. Sheikh Lukman Abdallah
08052242252 abuyatamaa@gmail.com
26. Sheikh Sulaiman Gumi
08033139153 ssgummi@gmail.com
27. Arc. Zubairu Usman-Ugwu
08033467451 zeeusman2012@gmail.com
28. Alh. AbdulBariu Kareem
09096369117 donbru11@yahoo.com
29. Prof. Kamil K. Oloso
08023098661 kkoloso@yahoo.com
30. Malam Usman Mahmud
08034540120 turjajawaizu@gmail.com
31. Malam Yahaya Boyi
08030413634
sultanofsokoto@yahoo.co.uk
32. Ustaz Mukail Abdurraheem
08099370109 mikailabdurraheem@gmail.com
33. Ustaz Nurudeen Ibrahim
08027091623 nurudeen.a.o.ibrahim@gmail.com
“The Council encourages all Muslims to pray fervently to the Almighty Allah, especially during the concluding part of Ramadan, for the peace, security and development of Nigeria.
“While wishing us all happy ‘Idul Fitr, the Council enjoins Muslims all over the country to be on the lookout for the announcement to be made by His Eminence, the President-General of NSCIA on the night of Thursday 20th of April, 2023, the official’s statement said.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999