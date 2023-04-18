Reader survey Help us improve Premium Times As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) under the leadership of its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, has announced a committee for the sighting of the month of Shawwal – marking the end of the Ramadan fast.

The NSCIA also congratulated the Nigerian Muslims on the occasion of the upcoming Sallah celebration while urging them to distribute the compulsory Zakatul Fitr (Compulsory food levy given to the needy on Sallah Day) on time.

The NSCIA in a statement through its Director of administration, Zubairu Usman-Ugwu, said the council beseeched Allah to grant everyone the opportunity to witness many more of the Sallah celebration.

“In the spirit of Ramadan, Muslims are reminded that Zakatul Fitr is a compulsory food levy imposed on privileged Muslims, to be given to the less privileged in the society. The Council, therefore, appeals to all concerned to ensure that they do not only comply but also comply on time.

“The stipulated practice is to give out the prescribed measurement to beneficiaries in the last two days of Ramadan and not later than before the ‘Id prayer, the NSCIA said.

Moon sighting

The council said upon the advice of the National Moon-Sighting Committee (NMSC), the Sultan enjoined the Nigerian Muslim Ummah to search for the crescent of Shawwal 1444 A.H. immediately after sunset on Thursday, 29th Ramadan 1444 A.H. which is equivalent to 20th April.

“If the crescent is sighted by Muslims in accordance with the moon sighting and verification standards, then His Eminence would declare 21st April 2023 as the 1st of Shawwal and the day of ‘Idul Fitr (Day of Sallah). However, if the crescent is not sighted that day, then the 22nd, of April 2023, automatically becomes the day of Sallah.

“In addition to the established and traditional Islamic leaders in each locality, the following members of the National Moon-Sighting Committee (NMSC) can be contacted to report any credible and positive sighting of the crescent of Shawwal 1444 AH:

Below is the composition of the committee members and how they can be reached.

1. Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi

08036121311

sayyadibashir26@yahoo.com

2. Sheikh Karibullah Kabara

08035537382

malamkabara@yahoo.com

3. Sheikh Habeebullah Adam Abdullahi Al-Ilory 08023126335

habibelilory@ymail.com

4. Prof. Z. I. Oboh Oseni

08033574431 oseni@unilorin.edu.ng

wazzioseni@gmail.com

5. Mal. Simwal Usman Jibrin

08033140010 simwaljibril@yahoo.com

6.Sheikh Salihu Yaaqub

07032558231 salihumy11@hotmail.com.com

7.Mal. Jafar Abubakar

08020878075

jaafaraa1434@gmail.com

8. Alh. Abdullahi Umar

08037020607 waziringwandu@yahoo.com

9.Prof. J. M. Kaura

08067050641jmkaura56@yahoo.com

10. Dr. Bashir Aliyu Umar

08036509363 baumar277@gmail.com

11. Muhammad Rabiu Salahudeen

08035740333 muhammadrabiusalahudeen@gmail.com

12.Sheikh Abdur Rasheed Mayaleke

08035050804 jentleasad@yahoo.com

13. Dr. Ganiy I. Agbaje

08028327463 08057752980

ganiy.agbaje@nasrda.gov.ng

gagbaje@yahoo.co.uk

14. Gafar M. Kuforiji 08033545208

kuforijiabdulwasiu@gmail.com

15.Prof. Usman El-Nafaty

08062870892 elnafaty@gmail.com

16. Mal. Ibrahim Zubairu Salihu

08038522693 zubairusalisu@yahoo.com

17. Imam Manu Muhammad 08036999841

limaminmisau@gmail.com

18. Qadee Ahmad Bobboy 08035914285

adamawaemiratecouncil@yahoo.com

19. Nurudeen Asunogie 08033533012 hamdallah1999@yahoo.com

20. Sheikh Bala Lau

08037008805 08052426880

balalaujibwisnigeria@gmail.com

21. Sheikh Sani Yahaya Jingir

08065687545 ustaznasirabdulmuhyi@yahoo.com

22. Sheikh AbdurRahman Ahmad

08023141752 aahmadimam@yahoo.co.uk

23. Muhammad Yaseen Qamarud-Deen

08055322087 crescentgroup2000@gmail.com

24. Prof. Sambo Wali Junaidu

08037157100 sultanofsokoto@yaho.co.uk

25. Sheikh Lukman Abdallah

08052242252 abuyatamaa@gmail.com

26. Sheikh Sulaiman Gumi

08033139153 ssgummi@gmail.com

27. Arc. Zubairu Usman-Ugwu

08033467451 zeeusman2012@gmail.com

28. Alh. AbdulBariu Kareem

09096369117 donbru11@yahoo.com

29. Prof. Kamil K. Oloso

08023098661 kkoloso@yahoo.com

30. Malam Usman Mahmud

08034540120 turjajawaizu@gmail.com

31. Malam Yahaya Boyi

08030413634

sultanofsokoto@yahoo.co.uk

32. Ustaz Mukail Abdurraheem

08099370109 mikailabdurraheem@gmail.com

33. Ustaz Nurudeen Ibrahim

08027091623 nurudeen.a.o.ibrahim@gmail.com

“The Council encourages all Muslims to pray fervently to the Almighty Allah, especially during the concluding part of Ramadan, for the peace, security and development of Nigeria.

“While wishing us all happy ‘Idul Fitr, the Council enjoins Muslims all over the country to be on the lookout for the announcement to be made by His Eminence, the President-General of NSCIA on the night of Thursday 20th of April, 2023, the official’s statement said.

