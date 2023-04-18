Reader survey Help us improve Premium Times As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The kidnapped female students of Government Secondary School (GSS) Awon in Kachia Local government Area of Kaduna State have escaped from their abductors.

Samuel Aruwan, the Kaduna State commissioner of the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, announced the development in a statement to reporters on Tuesday.

“The eight female students of Government Secondary School, Awon – who were kidnapped by terrorists on Monday 3rd April 2023 in the Awon general area of Kachia LGA have escaped from the terrorists’ den.

“The students escaped from a forest around the Kaduna – Niger interstate boundaries and walked for days before arriving at a location (kept undisclosed for security reasons) where they were harboured.

“Human intelligence sources subsequently alerted the Kaduna State Government for immediate evacuation”, the Kaduna government statement said.

The statement said Governor Nasir El-Rufai on receipt of the intelligence directed the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs to liaise with the 1 Division Nigerian Army for the urgent evacuation of the students to Kaduna Metropolis.

It was credibly gathered that the terrorists were combing forests in the area to recapture the students, he added.

“The students have been safely evacuated to a military facility where they are presently receiving medical attention.

“Meanwhile, Governor El-Rufai has expressed his delight over the development and has praised the students for demonstrating sheer courage and resilience in making their escape from captivity.

“The Governor admonished them to view the horrific experience as a turning point and pursue their education with renewed vigour for a purposeful future.

“The Governor also commended the General Officer Commanding, 1 Division, Major General OT Akinjobi for the prompt evacuation and the ongoing medicals being conducted on the students,” the statement said.

Kaduna is in the larger part of North-west Nigeria where terrorists target public schools for kidnapping for ransom. Other states where the incidents often occur include Zamfara, Kebbi and North-central Niger state.

