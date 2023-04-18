Reader survey Help us improve Premium Times As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, restrained the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from suspending or expelling members perceived to be loyal to Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Siminlalayi Fubara, Rivers PDP governor-elect and his deputy, Ngozi Odu, who were backed by Mr Wike in the 18 March governors election, had sued the party and its executives over alleged plan to suspend or expel them over their association with the outgoing governor.

They filed the suit alongside 48 federal and state legislators from the state.

Also, Sandy Onor, Cross Rivers PDP governorship candidate, and his running mate, Ambrose Emana, had sued the party and its executives over allegations bordering on planned suspension.

The suits marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/123/2023 and FHC/ABJ/CS/215/2023 respectively were filed by Joshua Musa, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

Judgement

Delivering judgement on two separate suits filed by the plaintiffs, the judge, Inyang Ekwo, held that the fears of the applicants were well founded, and that suspending or expelling them would amount to the breach of their rights to freedom of association.

The judge held that it was the power of the court to grant a redress to persons who had well established acts that would amount to an infringement on their rights.

He said that due process of law must be followed by any organisation set up by law while dealing with issues relating to law.

He said members of political parties cannot be suspended arbitrarily without compliance with the political party’s guidelines.

He said “the applicants have established that the respondents will likely tamper with their rights,” adding that the case of the applicants succeeded on merit.

NAN reports that plaintiffs’ lawyer, Musa, and the defence counsel, Johnson Usman, SAN, had, on 24 March, adopted their processes and presented their arguments for and against the suits. The suits were then adjourned for judgment.

Background

Mr Wike, along with members of his PDP G-5 governors, has been at loggerheads with the leadership of the party following his bickering in the aftermath of his loss to the party’s presidential ticket to Atiku Abubakar last year.

The party then led by Iyorchia Ayu, whose reign as the party’s national chair was recently truncated by a court ruling, lately suspended or outrightly sent some top members out of the party over alleged anti-party activities.

Many of those affected are either directly connected to the G-5 governors or, like the dissident governors, openly supported the presidential candidates of other parties.

A member of the G-5, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State was referred to a disciplinary panel. A former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, a known ally of Mr Wike, was also suspended from the party. But both decisions were later reversed by the party.

Another suit

Mr Ekwo, on Tuesday, also granted the motion moved by Mr Musa, seeking an order to amend their suit in another suit filed by the Rivers PDP Chairman, Desmond Akawo, against the party and its executives. which was earlier opposed by Mr Usman.

The judge adjourned the suit until 3 May for ruling.

(NAN)

