The Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, has ordered the removal of the Commissioner of Police on election duty in Adamawa State, Mohammed Barde, over his alleged role in the illegal declaration of the APC candidate, Aisha Dahiru, as the winner of the state governorship election on Sunday.

Police spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this at a press briefing in Abuja on Tuesday according to Channels TV.

Mr Adejobi also said the IGP has directed the Gombe State Police Commissioner, Etim Equa, to proceed to take charge.

Mr Barde and other security chiefs were present at the collation centre when the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Hudu Ari, declared Mrs Dahiru, popularly called Binani, as winner of the governorship poll.

Mr Ari declared the APC candidate winner while the collation of the results of Saturday’s supplementary election had not been concluded.

Besides, according to the Electoral Act, the returning officer and not the REC, has the responsibility to declare results of the elections.

“The IGP has given directive that the commissioner of police on election security in Adamawa State, CP Barde should pull out of Adamawa State and the Commissioner of Police in charge of Gombe State, CP Etim Equa to proceed to Adamawa immediately, to go and supervise election and provide necessary information and ensure that the process is a success,” Mr Adejobi said.

The police spokesperson said the Force had not received any letter from INEC demanding the investigation and prosecution of Mr Ari.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that INEC, at its meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, reached a decision to write to the IGP to demand the probe and prosecution of the embattled REC.

