The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it is confident that the decision of the Federal High Court, Abuja on the suit filed by Aisha Dahiru of the APC seeking validation of her illegal declaration as governor-elect of Adamawa State, would be in its favour.

Acting National Chairman of the PDP, Umar Damagum, stated this on Tuesday while addressing journalists at the party’s secretariat in Abuja.

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Adamawa State, Hudu Ari, on Sunday declared Mrs Dahiru, also called Binani, winner of the governorship election in the state while the collation of the results of the supplementary election held the previous day was ongoing.

The electoral law provides that announcements of results should be made by the returning officer, who is a different person, usually appointed from higher institutions.

Consequently, INEC declared the REC’s action null and void.

Mrs Dahiru, on Monday, approached the court seeking court order to restrain the commission from voiding the illegal declaration that announced her as governor-elect.

In the application, she said Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State, who is candidate of the PDP, allegedly disturbed her declaration as winner of the poll and attacked an INEC National Commissioner, a situation that forced the electoral commission to declare the election null and void.

The court on Tuesday adjourned hearing on the suit until 26 April.

PDP leading

But, Mr Damagun claimed that available results from polling units indicated that Mr Fintiri won the election with a clear lead.

“APC is shopping for a court order to stop the continuation of the collation process. I don’t know whether they’re doing this with the INEC. We are aware that an application was filed before the federal high court, it is an ex-parte application seeking judicial review,” Mr Damagum stated.

“We have not been served as a party, we are studying the process and I can assure you that we are above it.”

Demands

Mr Damagum demanded immediate declaration of the total results of the election.

He urged the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali, to as a matter of urgency sanction the Adamawa State Commissioner of Police for allegedly providing cover for perpetrators of criminal acts against Nigeria’s democracy.

The PDP national chairman also encouraged the leadership of the electoral commission to hand over the Resident Electoral Commissioner of INEC in the state, Hudu Ari, to the police for investigation and prosecution.

“The PDP insists that such subversive conduct of Mallam Hudu Yunusa Ari must not go unpunished. We restate our demand that INEC should without further delay hand over Mallam Hudu Yunusa Ari to the police for investigation and prosecution,” he said.

“The Inspector General of Police should, as a matter of urgency, remove, investigate and sanction the Adamawa State Commissioner of Police for providing cover and enabling the perpetration of this grievous criminal act against our democracy.”

Tension

Mr Damagum said continuous delay in declaration of the total results and winner of the election may spark violence in the state.

He urged the INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, to direct the Returning Officer, Mohammed Mele, to immediately conclude collation, declare the final results and return Mr Fintiri as the duly elected Governor of Adamawa State.

“Gentlemen of the press, the PDP, majority of Nigerians and indeed the International Community are now worried that in spite of the results of the election as obtained from the Polling Units, which show Governor Umaru Ahmadu Fintiri in clear lead, INEC has continued to delay the conclusion of official collation, announcement and declaration of the rightful winner of the election.

“This continuing delay is heightening tension in Adamawa State and is capable of triggering a serious breakdown of Law and Order in the State, which is already overstretched as a result of the many perverse activities of the heavily compromised Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mallam Hudu Yunusa Ari.

“It is therefore imperative and urgent that INEC does the needful and save Adamawa State from serious crisis by directing the Returning Officer, Prof. Mohammed Mele, to immediately conclude collation, declare the final results and return the rightful winner, Governor Umaru Ahmadu Fintiri as the duly elected Governor of Adamawa State,” Mr Damagun said.

