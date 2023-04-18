Reader survey Help us improve Premium Times As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday dismissed a suit filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) seeking the removal of Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State for defecting from the party to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in August 2018.

The judge, Inyang Ekwo, refused to grant the request on the grounds that similar suits were voided by the Court of Appeal in several judgments.

Mr Ekwo, in his judgement, said since the Appeal Court’s verdicts which held that governors cannot forfeit their seats on the grounds of defection had not been set aside by the Supreme Court, they remained the law and binding on lower courts.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Tambuwal, who was elected as governor on the APC’s platform, had on 1 August 2018, defected to the PDP less than a year to the expiration of his tenure. He was re-elected on the platform of the APC for a four-year tenure that runs till May 2023.

The APC is also a beneficiary of such controversial defections. Governors Dave Umahi of Ebonyi, Ben Ayade of Cross River, and Bello Matawalle of Zamfara all abandoned the PDP, the platform on which they were elected in 2019, for the APC in the last two years.

PDP had similarly instituted failed legal actions against the defecting governors to retrieve the mandates the governors received in its names at the 2019 elections.

APC’s suit against Tambuwal

APC similarly filed a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/449/2022 on 5 April 2022, urging the court to invoke Sections 177, 179 and 189 of the 1999 Constitution to declare the governorship seat of Sokoto State vacant on the account of defection by Mr Tambuwal to another party.

The party sued the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), PDP and Tambuwal as 1st to 3rd defendants respectively.

The party sought a declaration that by defecting from APC to PDP, a political party that did not win the governorship election in the state, Tambuwal had “resigned or was deemed to have resigned from the office of the Governor of Sokoto State with effect from from 1st August, 2018 until the end of the tenure on the 28th May, 2019.”

It sought an order declaring all actions, functions and duties performed by Tambuwal from 1 August 2018 to May 28, 2019 as unconstitutional, unlawful, illegal, null and void.

It also prayed for an order compelling the governor to immediately refund all salaries received from 1 August 2018 to 28 May 2019 to the end of that tenure, including allowances and security votes.

Besides, APC sought a declaration that Mr Tambuwal was unfit to hold public office for violating the provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as Amended).

Justice Ekwo held that lawyers ought to have counselled their clients in respect of such matters that are pending before the Supreme Court.

He said it would amount to an exercise in futility for the Federal High Court to decide on a matter pending before the apex court.

The judge held that the APC’s suit failed. He said the suit lacked merit in view of the position of the Court of Appeal on similar matters. He went on to dismiss the suit.

Mr Tambuwal recently won the Sokoto South senatorial seat in the National Assembly on the platform of the PDP.

A former Speaker of the lower chamber, the House of Representatives, he will be inaugurated as a senator days after stepping down as governor of Sokoto State on 29 May.

(NAN)

