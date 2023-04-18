Reader survey
Help us improve Premium Times
As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete.
Click here to take it.
The collation of results of the supplementary election in Adamawa State has resumed.
The collation resumed around 3:40 p.m. under heavy security presence at the INEC collation centre in Yola, the state capital.
The spokesperson of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Festus Okoye, and INEC Returning Officer Mohammed Mele, are coordinating collation of the results.
The embattled Resident Electoral Commissioner of INEC in the state, Hudu Ari, had illegally declared candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Aisha Dahiru popularly called Binani, as winner of the election.
The controversy it generated forced INEC to immediately order suspension of the collation of result till further notice.
READ ALSO: Adamawa Supplementary Poll: Judge raises doubts about Binani’s suit
Mr Ari was also barred from the INEC office. The commission said it would write the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali, to investigate and prosecute Mr Ari.
Meanwhile, Mrs Dahiru whom Mr Ari illegally declared winner has approached a Federal High Court in Abuja to stop INEC from nullifying the illegal declaration.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999