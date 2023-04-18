Reader survey Help us improve Premium Times As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The collation of results of the supplementary election in Adamawa State has resumed.

The collation resumed around 3:40 p.m. under heavy security presence at the INEC collation centre in Yola, the state capital.

The spokesperson of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Festus Okoye, and INEC Returning Officer Mohammed Mele, are coordinating collation of the results.

The embattled Resident Electoral Commissioner of INEC in the state, Hudu Ari, had illegally declared candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Aisha Dahiru popularly called Binani, as winner of the election.

The controversy it generated forced INEC to immediately order suspension of the collation of result till further notice.

Mr Ari was also barred from the INEC office. The commission said it would write the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali, to investigate and prosecute Mr Ari.

Meanwhile, Mrs Dahiru whom Mr Ari illegally declared winner has approached a Federal High Court in Abuja to stop INEC from nullifying the illegal declaration.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

