Reader survey Help us improve Premium Times As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The Federal High Court, Abuja, is set to hear an application by the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Adamawa State, Aisha Dahiru, popularly called Binani, over the declaration of the results of the governorship election in the state, on Tuesday.

The application sought to stop the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from reversing an official’s illegal declaration of Binani as the winner of the election.

The matter, which is on number 26 on the cause list, will be presided over by the judge, Inyang Ekwo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Binani, in the motion ex-parte marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/510/2023, is suing INEC, the People Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri as 1st, 2nd and 3rd respondents respectively.

But her application was filed ex parte, meaning it was meant to be heard in the absence of the other parties sued in the case.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Ari, had declared Mrs Dahiru the governor-elect, following last Sunday’s supplementary election in the state.

Mr Ari, in making the declaration, attempted to usurp the power of the collation officer appointed by INEC. The electoral body had swiftly reversed Mr Ari’s declaration and announced that the legitimate collation and announcement of final results of the election would continue at a later date.

Mrs Dahiru has her main rival in the election in Governor Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored more votes during the main election on 18 March.

Binani, through her lawyer, Hussaini Zakariyau, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, sought a judicial review of the administrative decision of INEC on 16 April in respect of her declaration as the winner of the governorship elections held on 18 March and the supplementary poll of April 15.

She is also seeking an order of prohibition and certiorari preventing INEC and its agents from taking any further steps towards the declaration of the winner of the elections pending the determination of her application for judicial review.

The application was brought pursuant to Order 34 Rules 1a, Order 3(1) & 3(2) a, b, c, Order 6 of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure Rules), 2019 and Section 251 (1)q & r of the 1999 Constitution, as well as Section 149 & 152 of the Electoral Act, 2022.

Grounds

Giving grounds why the motion should be granted, Mrs Dahiru stated that after the collation of results, INEC declared her as the winner of the elections but the PDP and its candidate, Governor Fintiri, resorted to fighting and causing a public disturbance which led to the beating and manhandling of an INEC staff.

This crisis, she said, led INEC to cancel the initial declaration which it had no power to do as only the election petition tribunal is vested with such powers.

By cancelling her declaration, Dahiru contended that INEC usurped the powers of the election petition tribunal which is the only court vested with powers on a declaration from the conduct of an election.

In the application, she averred that a judicial review exists to enable the superior court to checkmate the actions and decisions of inferior courts as well as the legislative and administrative arm of government including agencies and public officers.

The applicant further submits that the INEC, being an agency of the government, can have its actions, records, and decisions checked by the court and only a court can nullify the actions of an INEC official and not the INEC itself.

The motion had yet to be heard as of the time of filing the report.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

