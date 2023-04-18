Reader survey Help us improve Premium Times As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has extended the closing date for the 2023 direct entry (DE) registration.

The DE registration, billed to end on 20th April, has now been extended by one week, starting from 21st April.

This is contained in a statement by the board’s head of public affairs and protocol, Fabian Benjamin.

Mr Benjamin said the extension was to allow candidates with Cambridge A’Level results to verify their certificates during registration and to accommodate other applicants more time to register.

Additional reasons

A week after the commencement of registration on 20th March, JAMB halted the process, saying the decision was to rejig the A’ Level result verification process.

The examination body had lamented the use of fake A’ level results by direct entry candidates.

“This extension is partly to give all holders of Cambridge A/Level Certificates, who were unable to register for the exercise on account of some issues associated with the verification of their certificates, another opportunity to do so, as well as accommodate others, who wish to register but were unable to do so within the stipulated time,” Mr Benjamin said.

He added that the board has partnered the British Council to make the process of verifying the Cambridge A/L Certificate seamless.

READ ALSO: JAMB fixes new date for 2023 UTME

“Consequently, all holders of Cambridge Certificates, who desire to register for the 2023 Direct Entry, can now proceed to any of the Board’s offices nearest to them to register for the exercise” he said, adding: “This consideration does not in any way include candidates awaiting Cambridge Certificates as “Awaiting Results” would not be accepted.”

JAMB has also listed certificates acceptable for the registration to include a university diploma, Ordinary National Diploma (OND), National Diploma (ND), Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE), Higher National Diploma (HND) and a university degree.

Others include; Interim Joint Matriculation Board (IJMB), Joint Universities Preliminary Examination Board (JUPED), NABTEB Advanced National Business Certificate, NABTEB Advanced National Technical Certificate, NABTEB GCE-A’ Level (2015 – 2021), Higher Islamic Studies Certificate by NBAIS, International Baccalaureate and the National Registered Nurse/ Midwife certificates.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe.

