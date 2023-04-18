Reader survey Help us improve Premium Times As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will write the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, for immediate investigation and possible prosecution of the Resident Electoral Commissioner for Adamawa State, Hudu Ari, who illegally announced Aisha Dahiru of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the gubernatorial elections in the state.

The electoral commission also said it will request the Secretary to Government of the Federation to draw attention “to the appointing authority to the unwholesome behaviour of the REC for further action”.

This was contained in a terse statement posted on the commission’s Twitter handle on Tuesday shortly after a meeting in Abuja.

“At its meeting today, 18th April 2023, the Commission discussed matters arising from the Adamawa Governorship election and decided to write to the Inspector-General of Police for the immediate investigation and possible prosecution of the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Adamawa State, Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari,” the commission wrote.

INEC also said the collation of results would resume as determined by the Returning Officer.

This is coming barely 24 hours after the commission barred Mr Ari from its premises in Adamawa and ordered the Administrative Secretary in the state, Adamu Gujungu, to take over INEC activities in Adamawa.

Mr Ari’s illegal declaration of result on Sunday had resulted in a controversy over the outcome of the elections.

INEC declared the REC’s announcement as null and void, and suspended the collation of results.

The commission said Mr Ari’s action was an usurpation of the powers of the Returning Officer empowered by law to collate and announce the result of the election.

Mrs Dahiru, popularly called Binani, whom Mr Ari illegally announced as winner, has approached a Federal High Court in Abuja to stop INEC from nullifying her announcement as winner of the election.

