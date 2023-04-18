Suspected kidnappers abducted a couple on the Osogbo-Iragbiji Road in Osun on Saturday as they were returning from a church programme at 4 a.m.
The man and his wife were riding on a motorcycle when they ran into an ambush mounted by the kidnappers.
The police spokesperson in Osun, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident in Osogbo on Monday and assured that the police were on the trail of the suspects.
READ ALSO: Nigerian varsity bans students from driving, riding on campus
“Operatives are combing the bush in the area and we assure the public that the victims will be rescued and the criminals will not escape justice,’’ she said.
Local hunters and police operatives are said to be combing the forest in the area in search of the couple and the abductors.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999