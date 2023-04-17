Nigeria’s Aviation Ministry has expressed its displeasure at the ongoing warning strike by the aviation unions amidst efforts at meeting the demands of the workers.

The ministry made this known in a statement issued Monday by its Head, Press and Public Affairs, Odutayo Oluseyi.

Aviation workers had on Monday blocked major access roads to both the international and domestic wings of the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos, to protest poor working conditions.

The situation resulted in intensive gridlock along airport roads in Ikeja, leaving several passengers stranded. Reports said the entrance of the airport terminals was also affected as vehicular movement was disrupted.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), had issued travel advisories to travellers urging them to make contingency plans to avoid missing their flights and appointments due to the workers’ strike.

“The strike is unnecessary as it will increase the hardship on our citizens, affect flight schedules, lead to economic losses and negatively impact our rating globally,” the aviation ministry said in its reaction Monday afternoon.

It said the grievances prompting the strike by the unions are issues that should not lead to a strike.

Earlier in January, the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) and the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association (ATSSSAN) directed all the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO) staff to withdraw all services at the airport due to NAHCO’s failure to address their demand for salary increment. The industrial action left many air passengers stranded at both the International and local wings of the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA2 and MMIA) in Lagos.

Planned demolition

The aviation ministry in its statement noted that the planned demolition of certain buildings obstructing the runway is in the public interest and an administrative issue that can be sorted in-house.

It said the striking unions should have met with the management of agencies for alternative accommodation to all affected offices before going ahead with the strike.

On the concession of airports, the ministry said the unions are aware of global practices and that for the aviation industry in Nigeria to be the hub in Africa, the concession is the way to improve infrastructure and make airports economically viable.

“On Conditions of Service in some of the Agencies, it is a work in progress. The National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission is already carrying out assessments and will soon conclude,” the ministry said.

It added that the consequential adjustment of the minimum wage has been finalised and is about to be paid.

The ministry noted that it is open to continuous engagement with the unions to improve their welfare but such agreements can only be reached in an atmosphere of peace.

“Let me reiterate that while we are appealing to the Unions to sheath the sword, the Management will seriously view any behaviour by any Union that is likely to lead to a breakdown of law and order at our airports,” the ministry said.

“The Ministry wishes to appeal to the Unions to call off the strike and join hands with Management to make the Aviation industry a hub in Africa.”

