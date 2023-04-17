INEC on Sunday in Gusau declared the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Zamfara Central senatorial district and that of Gusau/Tsafe federal constituency as winners in Saturday’s supplementary election.

Returning Officer for Zamfara Central senatorial district, Kabiru Abdullahi, said Ikra Bilbis of the PDP scored 102,866 votes to defeat Kabiru Marafa of the All Progressive Congress (APC) who polled 91,216 votes.

On 28 February, Returning Officer of the initial 25 February senatorial election, Ahmad Galadima declared the election as inconclusive.

He said the number of accredited voters, which was 43,881, was higher than the margin of lead between the two top runners.

He explained that while the PDP candidate polled 93,120 at the election, the first runner-up, the candidate of the APC, polled 79,444 votes.

With a margin lead of 13,676 and accredited voters figure of 43,881, the election could only be declared as inconclusive, he said.

On the other hand, the Returning Officer for Gusau/Tsafe federal constituency, Aliyu Moyi said Kabiru Amadu of the PDP scored 60,587 votes, followed by Sanusi Rikiji of APC who polled 52,495 votes.

Mr Moyi said Mr Amadu of the PDP, having scored the higher number of votes and meet the requirements of the law was the winner and returned elected.

The election was earlier declared inconclusive because of the cancellation of the exercise in 38 polling units in Gusau and Tsafe Local Government Areas.

(NAN)

