The gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa state, Aishatu Dahiru, popularly known as Binani, delivered an acceptance speech shortly after she was illegally declared the governor-elect of the state by the resident electoral commissioner (REC).

This follows Saturday’s supplementary election held in the state.

Mrs Dahiru was hoping to upstage the incumbent governor, Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored more votes during the substantive election on 18 March.

According to Nigeria’s electoral law, the REC, Hudu Ari, has no power to announce the winner of the election. That responsibility solely lies with the state collation officer appointed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that results from the remaining local government had not been received by the INEC when the REC announced Mrs Dahiru as the winner.

In a short acceptance speech watched by PREMIUM TIMES, Mrs Dahiru thanked the people of the state for electing her.

She said her election as the first female governor in the country would encourage other women to participate actively in politics.

“……You’ve made history in electing the first female governor in our dear country, Nigeria. This will no doubt broaden political participation by encouraging our daughters, sisters, aunties, mothers and indeed the girl child….,” she said in the 21 seconds clip seen by PREMIUM TIMES and broadcasted by the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

INEC disagrees

However, a statement released by INEC and signed by its spokesperson, Festus Okoye, said the declaration is null and void.

“The action of the REC is a usurpation of the power of the Returning Officer. It is null, void and of no effect. Consequently, the collation of the results of the supplementary election is hereby suspended.

“The REC, Returning Officer and all involved are hereby invited to the Commission’s Headquarters in Abuja immediately. Detailed statement to follow shortly,” Mr Okoye said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

