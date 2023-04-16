It was a beautiful Saturday in Chika, a suburb community in Nigeria’s capital city, Abuja, as women and young girls trooped out to participate in the skills acquisition programme organised by Good Deeds Day, a non-governmental organisation.

The programme brought together professionals in soap making and other cleaning products; cooking and baking, to empower women in the community and ensure they contribute positively to society.

Speaking at the event, the NGO’s team lead in Abuja, Benjamin Ibhazukor, said the programme was organised to empower young persons in the community.

Essence of initiative

Mr Ibhazukor said the aim is to give the participants a new phase of life, to be useful to themselves and society.

“We are aware of the unemployment rate in the country so it is important for one to have skills as means of providing for their families. This motivated us at Good Deed to organise this acquisition programme to empower people, especially young women in the Chika community,” he said.

He noted that the theme of this year’s outreach, “Think Good and Speak Good” is to help young women think beyond their reach and speak well.

“The holy book says I will bless the works of your hands, so for our hands to be blessed, we should know how to use our hands to carry out work that will yield profit,’ he said.

He also said the organisation chose the Chika community following its assessment which shows that there are more women interested in acquiring new skills within the community.

Welcoming development

A participant, Rabiat Audu, said the programme is a welcome development to the community which, according to her, has lots of women willing to acquire new skills.

Ms Audu said: “This is a great opportunity for me and other women to learn how to make different types of snacks, cooking, soap making and others.”

Another participant, Joy Adegoke, said she was excited to be a part of the programme.

“This is a thumbs up to the organiser of the programme and I encourage them to keep up the good work,” she said.

Sharing knowledge

Anna Joseph, a caterer and one of the trainers, said she is motivated to teach people new skills to make their lives better and easier.

Ms Joseph said many women are interested in making their snacks at home but don’t know how to do it. “When I learnt my skill, I paid for it but I am giving back my knowledge free of charge to these women as a way of spreading Good Deeds,” she said.

Susan Ojeamiren, also a trainer, said the aim of the outreach was to contribute positively to people’s lives by teaching them various skills and means of survival.

“We are in this community to train women who are interested in acquiring new skills and also improve their already existing skills,” she said.

Adeola Otubusin, a representative of the Dental Experience, said she was on hand to talk about oral health with the people of the community.

Ms Otubusin said oral health has been neglected by many, hence the need to sensitise them on the importance of taking care of their health.

“People need to know that they don’t need to have pain before visiting dentists. Some oral health diseases may come as silent killers and people don’t visit dentists until it’s so bad so we will give them precautions on what they can do and how to maintain good oral hygiene,” she said.

