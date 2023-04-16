The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhasan Doguwa, has been re-elected to represent the Doguwa/Tudunwada Federal Constituency of Kano.

His victory comes weeks after he was charged with murder by the police.

The police in Kano charged Mr Doguwa with murder for allegedly killing three people during the 25 February election.

The lawmaker was involved in a violent confrontation between members of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) that led to the killing of three people and the burning of a campaign office of the opposition party in the Tudun Wada Local Government Area of Kano.

The police said the lawmaker was arrested and charged alongside other accomplices.

“The lawmaker was charged with criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, causing grievous hurt, and mischief by fire, inciting disturbance,” the police spokesperson Abdullahi Kiyawa, said.

His election was later declared inconclusive.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday declared him as the winner of the supplementary election for the Tudun-Wada,/Doguwa constituency.

The INEC returning officer, Sani Ibrahim, a professor, said Mr Doguwa scored the highest number of votes cast, 41,573, to defeat his closest rival of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) Yushau Salisu, who got 34,831 votes.

The supplementary election was conducted in eight wards in Tudunwada local government.

Saturday’s supplementary election was reportedly marred by voter suppression and intimidation.

Mr Doguwa will be representing the constituency for the fifth term and is believed to be eyeing the position of Speaker of the Parliament.

