The Candidate of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Muhammad Shehu, has been declared winner of the Fagge Federal House of Representatives of Kano state.

Mr Shehu defeated the incumbent member representing the constituency, Aminu Goro of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Mr Goro has represented the Constituency for three terms.

The returning officer, for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Ibrahim Suraj, a professor, said Mr Shehu polled 19, 024 votes.

The candidate of the Labour Party, Shuaibu Abubakar, came second with 12, 789 votes.

The official said the APC candidate Mr Goro came third with 8, 669 votes.

“That Barrister Muhammad Bello Shehu of the NNPP, having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes is declared winner of the election,” the Returning Officer announced.

The full results below:

RAs: 06

PUs: 19

Total Reg. Votes – 274, 031

Total Accredited Votes – 50, 852

APC – 8, 662

NNPP – 19, 024

PDP – 6, 548

LP – 12, 789

Total Valid Votes – 47, 891

Rejected votes – 1, 005

Total Votes Cast – 48, 896

