The All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have shared the two House of Representatives’ seats declared in Oyo State after Saturday’s supplementary elections.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared a sitting member of the House, Tolulope Akande-Sadipe of the APC, as winner of the Oluyole Federal Constituency seat while Abass Agboworin of the PDP won in Ibadan South-East/North-East Federal Constituency.

Jacob Olaniyi, the returning officer, announced Mrs Akande-Sadipe as the winner in Ibadan, at the end of the supplementary election held in two polling units in the constituency.

According to him, she scored 14,891 votes to defeat her closest rival, Abdul-Mojeed Mogbonjubola of PDP, who scored 13,073.

The returning officer said, “that Tolulope Akande-Sadipe of APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared winner and is returned elected.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Akande-Sadipe is currently representing the Oluyole Federal Constituency at the House.

The electoral body declared the election held on 25 February inconclusive following the malfunctioning of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines and cases of over-voting in the affected two polling units.

This made the commission to conduct supplementary election in the two polling units on Saturday.

Mr Agboworin, who is also the current occupant of the seat, was declared elected after he polled 28,111 votes to win the supplementary election.

The INEC Returning Officer, Benjamin Olley of the University of Ibadan, announced Mr Agboworin as the winner at the ancient Mapo Hall Collation Centre in Ibadan.

“Today, April 15, 2023. I, Prof. Benjamin Olley, hereby announce that Abass Agboworin of PDP, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declare the winner of the supplementary election into Ibadan North- East/South-East Federal Constituency of Oyo state,” Mr Olley said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Agboworin beat his closest contender, Adedapo Lam-Adesina, son of the late former governor, Lam Adesina.

Mr Lam-Adesina of the APC polled 27, 338 votes.

(NAN)

