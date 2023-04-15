Voter apathy trailed Saturday’s supplementary election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ebonyi State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there was a low turnout of voters in some of the polling units visited in Ikwo Local Government Area of the state.

The supplementary elections are taking place in some constituencies in the seven affected LGAs in Ebonyi, including Abakaliki, Afikpo North, Afikpo South, Ezza North, Ezza South, Ikwo and Ivo.

The election is being conducted in Ikwo to elect the representative for Ikwo North constituency in Ebonyi House of Assembly.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the elections inconclusive in the areas due to violence and irregularities.

In Ndiogadoshi playground, polling unit 017 ward 02 in Ikwo Local Government Area, NAN reports that INEC officials arrived with materials at 9:25 a.m.

In Ugbodo village hall and Olua playground, INEC Officials were present but voter turnout was low.

An INEC official, who spoke in anonymity, told NAN that accreditation was going smoothly but expressed concerns about the apathy among voters.

“The BVAS is working well and accreditation is ongoing,” the official added.

Some eligible voters, who spoke to NAN, cited indifference among other things, as reason for their lack of interest in the process.

Joy Nwanchor, a trader, said she could not have interest any more after the general elections.

“The voting is just a waste of time and energy because the votes do not count in any way in this country, Nigeria. So, no need for me queueing for voting,” Mrs Nwanchor stated.

Another voter, Sunday Chukwu, also expressed worry over the election processes, pointing out that there was a need to revamp the electoral body to have credible and reliable elections in the country.

“I cannot go out because the last elections were not encouraging. Whether I vote or not a winner will emerge,” Mr Chukwu added.

(NAN)

